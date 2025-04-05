CNN: Trump is negotiating tariff relief with three countries

The US President Donald Trump is in contact with representatives of Vietnam, India and Israel to discuss individual trade deals that could ease proposed tariffs for those countries before a deadline next week.

Sources told CNN about this.

The US imposed tariffs of 26% on India, 17% on Israel, and 46% on Vietnam.

Senior US Trade Representative Peter Navarro and Vice President J.D. Vance insist that the new tariffs are a definitive reset in global trade, but others in Trumpʼs orbit acknowledge the presidentʼs natural propensity for dealmaking.

After speaking with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tho Lam, the US president wrote on Truth Social that it was a “very productive conversation” and noted that “Vietnam wants to reduce its tariffs to zero if it can make a deal with the US”.

Also on April 4, Trump, speaking to reporters, said he was open to trade negotiations.

“Every country called us. That’s the beauty of what we do — we put ourselves in charge. As long as they give us something good. For example, with TikTok, we have a situation where China is likely to say, ʼWe’ll approve the deal, but will you do something about the tariffs?’ Tariffs give us a lot of leverage in negotiations. They always have,” he stressed.

On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already subject to sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

The next day, the 500 richest people on the planet lost a total of almost $208 billion due to these tariffs.

