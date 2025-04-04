The richest people on the planet lost $208 billion in a day due to Trumpʼs tariffs

Over the past 24 hours, the 500 richest people on the planet have lost a total of about $208 billion due to tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The tariffs have wreaked havoc on global markets, with the largest one-day drop in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest loser was Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg. He lost $17.9 billion due to the companyʼs stock price falling. In second place was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The companyʼs stock price fell by about 9%, resulting in a loss of $15.9 billion. SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk lost $11 billion.

Also among those whose fortunes have fallen are American businessman and CEO of online used car retailer Carvana Ernest Garcia III, German-Canadian entrepreneur and CEO of Shopify Tobias Lutke, French businessman and CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault, and others.

On April 2, the US President Donald Trump reported that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. His tariffs cover more than 180 countries and territories (not counting Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already subject to sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

