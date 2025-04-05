Ukraine strikes Russian explosives factory

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Russian “Promsintez” plant in Chapayevsk. It produces explosives.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

Promsintez is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and among the CIS countries, producing ammonal, ammonite, and granulite.

At least 20 explosions and several fires were recorded at the enterprise. As a result, the plant management stopped technological processes.

On the night of April 5, explosions were heard in Russia. Russian media and Telegram channels wrote that, in addition to “Promsintez”, the Optical Fiber Systems plant in Mordovia was also under attack. A fire broke out there. Optical fiber, among other things, is used to produce drones that are resistant to jamming by electronic warfare means.

