The Air Defense Forces shot down 51 Russian drones. Details of the attack

On the night of April 5, Ukrainian air defense shot down 51 Russian drones out of 92. Another 31 drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian attack affected Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions. The Russians launched not only attack drones, but also simulator drones.

On the evening of April 4, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones. A 56-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured.

