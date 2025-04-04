NATO Secretary General: Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance is irreversible

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirms that Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance is irreversible.
He stated this on April 4 at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries, reports a Babel correspondent.
"We decided in Washington (in July 2024 during the Washington Summit of NATO leaders) that Ukraineʼs path to NATO is irreversible. We are building a bridge with everything we do with Ukraine so that Ukraine is as compatible with NATO as possible," he stressed.
At the same time, Rutte noted that Ukraine was never promised that NATO membership would be part of a peace agreement.
- Ukraine has consistently advocated for NATO membership, in particular, in 2019 the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the Constitution on the strategic course for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union and NATO.
- The administration of President Joe Biden supported Ukraineʼs course in NATO, but after Trump returned to the White House, the US stated that they did not consider Ukraineʼs membership realistic.
- In October 2024, Politico reported that seven countries, including the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary, oppose Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. However, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain also do not support Ukrainian membership.
