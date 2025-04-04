NATO Secretary General: Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance is irreversible

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirms that Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance is irreversible.

He stated this on April 4 at a press conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries, reports a Babel correspondent.

"We decided in Washington (in July 2024 during the Washington Summit of NATO leaders) that Ukraineʼs path to NATO is irreversible. We are building a bridge with everything we do with Ukraine so that Ukraine is as compatible with NATO as possible," he stressed.

At the same time, Rutte noted that Ukraine was never promised that NATO membership would be part of a peace agreement.

