Kolomoiskyiʼs detention extended in contract killing case

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv granted the motion to extend the detention of Ihor Kolomoiskyi until May 8.

The courtʼs press service informed Suspilne about this.

Previously, Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody in this case until April 9, and the detention period was extended for another month.

The court extended the preventive measure in the case of organizing the contract killing of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko in 2003. The prosecutor attached five volumes with witness interrogations and conclusions to the case. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced suspicion against Kolomoiskyi back in May 2024.

According to the investigation, Kolomoiskyi ordered the murder of the director of one of the law firms for failing to comply with the requirements to annul and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. The events took place in Feodosia (Crimea).

Ihor Kolomoiskyi also appears in the case of fraud and legalization of property — on September 2, 2023, he was informed of the suspicion. The investigation established that during 2013-2020, he could have transferred more than half a billion hryvnias abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banks, primarily PrivatBank.

