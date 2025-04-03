“Difficult, but not critical.” The Ministry of Economy explained how Trumpʼs new tariffs will affect Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump has imposed new additional tariffs on dozens of countries. A total tariff of 10% will apply to Ukraine. It has not previously imposed higher tariffs, such as 31% for Moldova or 20% for the European Union.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine explained what the new tariffs from the US mean for Ukraine.

During 2024, Ukraine exported $874 million worth of goods and services to the United States, of which $363 million was cast iron and another $112 million was pipes. In return, Ukraine purchased $3.4 billion worth of goods from the United States.

Ukrainian tariffs on American goods are quite low: the rate on cars is 10%, and on coal and oil — 0%.

"Therefore, now we have a chance to agree on other conditions — the American statement clearly speaks of such a possibility," emphasized Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

If nothing changes, the American universal tariff will hit small producers the hardest. Thatʼs why Ukraine is working to get better conditions.

Ukraine exports over 600 different categories of goods to the US, of which 65 types of products are worth over $1 million.

The day before, on April 2, Trump declared that the trade practices of other countries posed an economic threat to the United States. And to change the situation, he imposed new tariffs on imported goods and also declared a state of emergency in the country.

