Trump declares state of emergency in the US, citing trade and economy as reasons

The US President Donald Trump has said that the trade practices of other countries have created an economic threat to the US. And to change the situation, he is introducing new tariffs on imported goods and also declaring a state of emergency in the country.

This was reported by the press service of the US White House.

According to Trump, the persistent annual US trade deficit in goods has led to the collapse of the American manufacturing base, disrupted critical supply chains and "made our defense industrial base dependent on foreign enemies".

A general 10% tariff on all imported goods will be in effect from April 5, 2025. And from April 9, the tariffs will be even higher for countries with the largest trade deficits with the US. They will remain in effect until Trump decides that the situation has improved.

If other countries retaliate with countermeasures, the US could raise tariffs even higher. However, some goods, including energy, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, are exempt from the new tariffs.

Trump is convinced that such a policy will reduce the trade deficit, support American manufacturers, and improve the countryʼs economic security.

