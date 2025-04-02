The UAV Forces will have a female unit called “the Harpies”

The UAV Forces have announced recruitment for the female “the Harpies” unit.

"The Harpies is a medium for women who seek revenge on the enemy, protect their children, families, and the state, using unmanned and robotic systems," the UAV Forces noted.

The unit will also recruit men. But the drone pilots will be exclusively women.

The recruits will undergo 45 days of basic military training, over a month of specialized training, and additional time to coordinate their crews before combat missions. They will use FPV helicopters, heavy bombers, wing-type strike drones, and ground robotic complexes.

The unit can be joined by both new recruits and active military and reservists. “The Harpies” is led by the military Daria with the call sign “DShK”. She participated in the Revolution of Dignity, and since 2022 has fought as part of several special forces.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of January 1, 2025, more than 70 000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of these, more than 5 500 are currently directly on the front lines.

