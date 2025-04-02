Case of the murder of former deputy mayor of Kamyanske — a suspect was detained

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers have detained a man suspected of murdering the former deputy mayor of Kamyanske Oleksandr Plakhotnik.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the investigation, the suspect is an acquaintance of the official, and the motive for the murder was an unpaid debt.

Investigators believe that the man had been following Plakhotnik for several months and collecting detailed information. To do this, he installed video cameras near the former presidentʼs house to monitor his daily movements.

On the morning of March 28, the suspect arrived at his residence and shot the former employee at least 10 times. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

To cover up the crime, the suspect burned the car he was using and fled to another area.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized weapons, ammunition, electronic media, mobile phones, camouflage clothing, an F-1 grenade, and a fuse from him.

The attacker was charged with premeditated murder committed for selfish motives and illegal handling of weapons (clause 6, part 2, article 115, part 1, article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Plakhotnikʼs body was found on the morning of March 28 on the side of the road — he had a gunshot wound to the head.

Plakhotnik was a member of the political party "Motherland" and lived in the city of Kamyanske. From "Motherland" he unsuccessfully ran for the 8th and 9th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. He was a deputy of several convocations of the Kamyanske City Council, worked as the director of the KP "Kamyansky Vodokanal".

