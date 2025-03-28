In the Kamyansky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, on March 28, a manʼs body was found on the side of the road.

The local police wrote about this.

Law enforcement officers are not revealing the identity of the deceased, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement say that it is former vice-mayor of Kamyanske and representative of the “Motherland” party Oleksandr Plakhotnik.

The body was found on the side of the road on the morning of March 28. Police added that a preliminary examination of the body revealed a gunshot wound to the head.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene. The investigative task force and the forensic laboratory are collecting evidence.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the crime as part of criminal proceedings opened under the article of premeditated murder committed on order.

Oleksandr Plakhotnik was born on April 4, 1975 in the city of Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk region. He held the position of General Director of the municipal enterprise of the Kamyanske City Council "Miskvodokanal".

In 2014, Plakhotnik ran for the Verkhovna Rada from the “Motherland” party, but was not elected. Since 2015, he has served as deputy mayor of Kamyanske.

Plakhotnik was a member of the political party "Motherland" and headed its local branch in Kamyanske. In July 2018, he founded the charitable organization "Charity Fund O. Plakhotnik ʼNative Homelandʼ".

