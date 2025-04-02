Six new reports appeared in “Army+” — for dismissal from service due to health and family issues

Six new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application, which relate to discharge from military service due to family circumstances or health conditions.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.
They are available in a new version, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Market.
Among the new reports:
- dismissal due to the maintenance of three children under the age of 18;
- release due to the death or disappearance of a close relative while defending the Motherland;
- dismissal due to caring for a disabled spouse;
- dismissal due to care and maintenance of a child with a disability;
- dismissal due to caring for a relative with a disability;
- dismissal due to health reasons.
Reports are submitted in a few minutes. They have comprehensive help files that provide concise and clear advice and explanations of what documents may be needed when submitting a report. The reports themselves are created with a clear submission algorithm, and each step has tips that will help you send the report to the commander without errors.
- The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).
