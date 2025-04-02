Six new reports appeared in “Army+” — for dismissal from service due to health and family issues

Six new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application, which relate to discharge from military service due to family circumstances or health conditions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

They are available in a new version, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Market.

Among the new reports:

dismissal due to the maintenance of three children under the age of 18;

release due to the death or disappearance of a close relative while defending the Motherland;

dismissal due to caring for a disabled spouse;

dismissal due to care and maintenance of a child with a disability;

dismissal due to caring for a relative with a disability;

dismissal due to health reasons.

Reports are submitted in a few minutes. They have comprehensive help files that provide concise and clear advice and explanations of what documents may be needed when submitting a report. The reports themselves are created with a clear submission algorithm, and each step has tips that will help you send the report to the commander without errors.

The “Army+” application was presented in August 2024. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It provides a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

