Bloomberg: The US has prepared new sanctions against Russia, including tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil

A group of 50 Republican and Democratic senators have agreed to impose sanctions on Russia if it refuses to negotiate peace in good faith.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The sanctions were reported by Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Republican Lindsey Graham. They said 50 senators had signed the bill, and a bipartisan group of four lawmakers had introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives.

According to the agency, the sanctions will include a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium. In addition, the sanctions will prohibit US citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt.

The package will also include a number of other restrictions, including a ban on American financial institutions from investing in organizations linked to the Russian government.

Bloomberg notes that these sanctions provide for the ability for the US president to make temporary exceptions if it is “in the national security interests of the United States”.

The US officials are frustrated by Moscowʼs delay in talks after Russian officials said an agreed-upon naval ceasefire in the Black Sea was contingent on sanctions being eased, contradicting a US statement made last week.

Trump told NBC News on March 30 that he was "very angry" and "furious" with Putin when he questioned the authority of Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump believes that such statements "do not lead in the right direction".

On April 1, Fox News reported that Trump is disappointed with Putin and is considering tough sanctions against Russia.

