Russia launched strike drones and UAV simulators into Ukraine. Hereʼs where the air defenses operated

On the night of April 2, Russia launched 74 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones into Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (Crimea).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They destroyed 41 attack drones. Another 20 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in the field.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Air defenses operated in the north, south, and east of the country. The Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Last night (March 31 to April 1), the Russians did not launch strike drones. Before that, the last time this happened was on March 14, 2025 and October 14, 2024. However, that night, the occupiers struck Ukraine with missiles and guided bombs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.