Body of fourth US soldier who disappeared during training found in Lithuania

The fourth US Army soldier who went missing during military exercises in Lithuania was found dead on April 1 near the town of Pabrade.

This was reported by the US Armed Forces Command in Europe and Africa.

According to military sources, the deceased was found in the afternoon. His identity will not be released until his family is notified of his death. The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Hundreds of rescuers from the US military, the US Navy, and the armed forces of Lithuania, Poland, and Estonia searched for the victims. Representatives of the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies assisted in the operation, the command reports.

The US soldiers went missing at a training ground near Pabrade on March 25. Within 24 hours, the American M88 Hercules tracked rescue vehicle they were riding in was found in the swamp. It was only possible to pull it out on March 31. It was difficult to reach the sunken armored personnel carrier, as it continued to sink into the quagmire and sank four meters below the surface of the water.

The head of the Wetlands Restoration and Protection Foundation Nerijus Zableckis noted that the reservoir from which the armored personnel carrier was pulled was not marked on state maps.

