Four American soldiers went missing during exercises in Lithuania. They died

Four American soldiers went missing during military exercises in Lithuania. They died.

The disappearance of the soldiers was first reported by the US Army Command in Europe and Africa.

They said it happened at a training ground near the Lithuanian town of Pabrade, near the border with Belarus. Lithuanian broadcaster LRT noted that the military was traveling in an M88 tracked rescue vehicle, which also disappeared.

The search operation involved Lithuanian and the US military personnel, law enforcement officers and border guard helicopters. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed to reporters in Warsaw that the four American soldiers who went missing in Lithuania are dead.

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, the soldiers were driving a heavy vehicle that could have drowned in a swamp. The official cause of death of the soldiers is unknown — it is being established. Later, the US Army confirmed that the car was found in a pond at the training ground.

