Dismantling of another monument dedicated to Peter I has begun in Poltava

In Poltava, on April 1, the first stage of dismantling the monument at the resting place of Peter I began.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The protective cloth was removed from the monument, allowing experts, museum workers, and other specialists to begin its detailed study.

“We have engaged architects, restorers and all the necessary specialists for this. Today you see one of the stages — removing the cover and inspecting the monument. Tomorrow, scaffolding is planned to be built for further dismantling,” said the secretary of the Poltava City Council Kateryna Yamshchykova.

Yamshchikova added that no money from the community budget was spent on dismantling work.

After dismantling, the monument will be transferred for storage to the Poltava Battlefields Museum, where it will be exhibited for visitors. Dismantling is taking place in stages, and the timing of completion of the work will depend on the process and cannot be determined in advance.

The monument at the resting place of Peter I was erected in 1849 at the intersection of Spasska and Pylypa Orlyka streets, where, according to historical data, the tsar stayed after the Battle of Poltava.

The monument is being dismantled in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. The same document provides for the dismantling of the plaque from the monument to the commandant of the Poltava Fortress Oleksiy Kelin and its defenders.

And at the end of February, another monument to Peter I was demolished in Poltava under the same document.

