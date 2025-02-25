Monument to Peter I dismantled in Poltava

In Poltava, as part of the decolonization campaign, a monument to Peter I was dismantled.

This was reported by the acting mayor of the city Kateryna Yamshchykova.

"This is not an act of vandalism, but a conscious and responsible action by a community that is getting rid of Russian imperial markers," she emphasized.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Rada TV channelʼs story states that the monument was demolished without the use of public funds, but only by volunteers.

Yamshchykova noted that the monument was demolished in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

The same document also provides for the dismantling of the monument at the resting place of Peter I and the plaque from the monument to the commandant of the Poltava Fortress Oleksiy Kelin and its defenders.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.