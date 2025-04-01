The government has simplified the issuance of Ukrainian passports for men abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for issuing passports for men subject to military service who are outside Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity.

Now, men aged 18 to 60 do not need to physically present a military registration document to apply for a Ukrainian citizenʼs passport or a passport for traveling abroad.

Employees of foreign branches of the state enterprise "Document" will check the status of military registration in the registry. If the data is not there, it will be entered automatically and, accordingly, men will be registered with the formation of a military registration document in electronic form.

Among the innovations is that men no longer need to undergo a medical examination.

The government made all these changes to the Procedure for implementing the pilot project for automatic verification and checking of information about conscripts, military conscripts, and reservists.

In February, Ukraine resumed issuing passports to men abroad.

