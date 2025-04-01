The court remanded an official and a soldier of the Vinnytsia territorial recruit center into custody. They are suspected of beating a man

The Vinnytsia City Court has chosen a preventive measure for an official of the Vinnytsia UC TRС and her subordinate in the case of beating a man. Both were sent to custody without the right to bail.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in September 2024, when the victim — an employee of a critical infrastructure company with a valid reservation — contacted the TRC to update his data.

He was sent to the deputy head of the TRC, who did not like the manʼs behavior. She forced him to sign a conscript form and refuse to make a reservation. The man did not do this. Then the woman hit him on the head and began to choke him. A subordinate of the official entered the office and, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, punched the man in the face and head at least three times. Then the victimʼs phone was taken away.

The man was diagnosed with a concussion, bruises, and abrasions.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicions of the deputy head of the Vinnytsia UC TRC and her former subordinate for abuse of authority. For this, they face up to 12 years in prison.

