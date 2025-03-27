An official and a serviceman of the Vinnytsia territorial recruit center are suspected of beating a man — he came there on a summons

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported suspicions against the deputy head of the Vinnytsia TRC and her subordinate. They were accused of beating a man who was conscripted into the military, who came to the military registration and enlistment office with a summons.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, on September 12, 2024, a man came to the TRC with a summons. He had a valid booking because he worked at a critical infrastructure enterprise. So he was sent to the deputy manager.

According to SBI, the officer was unhappy with the manʼs behavior. She began to force him to sign a conscript form and refuse to be booked. After the man refused, she hit him on the head and began to choke him.

At that moment, another military TRC officer, a subordinate of the official, was in the office. SBI claims that he punched the man in the face and head at least three times. The victimʼs phone was then taken away.

The man was diagnosed with a concussion, bruises, and abrasions as a result of the attack. He did not sign any documents and contacted the State Bureau of Investigation.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are studying possible other cases of violence by the TRC leadership. The official and her former subordinate are suspected of abuse of power. They face up to 12 years in prison, and are currently considering removing them from their positions and imposing a preventive measure.

