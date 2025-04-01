Germany transfers €130 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the German Foreign Ministry.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on April 1. She emphasized that it is important for Europe to show that "Ukraine is supported more than ever".

“With the impasse in relations between the US and Russia, it is absolutely essential that we show that Europe stands with Ukraine and supports it now more than ever before,” Baerbock commented.

Baerbock stressed that Ukraine wants peace. Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is stalling for time, does not want peace, and continues Russiaʼs war of aggression, violating international law. He is feigning readiness for negotiations, but is not backing down from his goals, so at the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers they will talk about not giving in to his procrastination. The United States also wants to convince them of this.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

Germany recently approved an additional €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine for 2025.

