Germany approves additional €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine for 2025

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, has approved the allocation of €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2025 and another €8.3 billion between 2026 and 2029.

DW writes about this.

The €3 billion package comes on top of €4 billion in military aid to Ukraine already planned in the 2025 budget. The additional funds were suspended for several months amid disagreements that ultimately led to the collapse of the coalition government led by outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The final approval by the upper house of the German parliament of a major new spending package, which also relaxed the countryʼs strict debt rules on defense spending, was a key factor in Germany being able to provide additional funding.

The Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reported that Germany will transfer Iris-T air defense systems, guided missiles, radars, drones, combat vehicles, and light weapons to Ukraine.

Germany is one of the European countries that are leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. In addition to the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, Germany has transferred to the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, MARS II and M142 HIMARS MLRS, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, etc.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.