The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks Ukrainians under occupation not to join the Russian army during the spring draft

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest against the forced mobilization of Ukrainian citizens into the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories to avoid Russian "drafts" by all means possible, and if this is not possible, to immediately leave such units and return to the territory of Ukraine or travel to third countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on Russian conscripts who will be drafted into the war to take advantage of the "I Want to Live" project and voluntarily lay down their arms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs separately appeals to ethnic Ukrainians who are citizens of the Russian Federation in the Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna within the current Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions of Russia: "Remember your lineage and roots and do not take part in the criminal war against the homeland of your ancestors."

The so-called "spring draft 2025" has started in Russia, which also extends to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

