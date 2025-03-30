Russian troops hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones

On the night of March 30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 111 strike drones and drone simulators.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 65 Russian drones, and another 35 were lost in the air. Targets were shot down in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. In Kharkiv, drones damaged a military hospital and a high-rise building, killing two people and injuring 25 others.

