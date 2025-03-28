Russians launched over 160 drones over Ukraine at night

On the night of March 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 163 drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 89 drones have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, and center of the country.

Another 51 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

In Poltava region, civilian facilities in industrial zones were attacked. Due to hits and falling debris at six different locations, warehouses, administrative buildings, and a transformer of one of the enterprises were damaged. The attack resulted in fires with a total area of 2 500 m².

Infrastructure facilities and an agricultural enterprise were damaged in the Dnipro region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.