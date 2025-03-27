Trump withdraws nomination of Rep. Stefanik for US ambassador to the UN

The administration of the US President Donald Trump will keep Republican Representative Elise Stefanik in the House of Representatives.

This is reported by Axios.

According to media reports, this happened a few days before the Senate was finally ready to confirm her nomination as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Initially, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee James Risch told reporters about Stefanikʼs withdrawal. Later, Donald Trump confirmed this information on his social network Truth Social.

"It is important that we keep every Republican seat in Congress. We must be united to accomplish our mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my greatest allies, to remain in Congress," Trump wrote.

Stefanik has been waiting months for her official nomination: The Republican Party has a slight advantage in the House of Representatives, making decision-making difficult.

Floridaʼs special election will be held on April 1. According to Axios, the Trump administration does not want to nominate a female congresswoman to avoid reducing the number of Republicans on the eve of the vote.

Stefanik, 40, is a congresswoman from New York and chairwoman of the Republican Conference in the US House of Representatives. At 30, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Stefanik is considered a staunch Trump supporter. She sided with him during the first impeachment attempt in 2019 and supported him after his defeat in the 2020 election, objecting to the recognition of Joe Bidenʼs victory in the House of Representatives and alleging fraud.

