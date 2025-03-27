Bosnian court issues international arrest warrant for Republika Srpska leader Dodik

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an international arrest warrant for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is accused of violating the constitutional order.

Reuters reports this with reference to the court.

The Bosnian State Court said an international warrant had also been issued for the arrest of the Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament) of Republika Srpska, Nenad Stevandic, who had travelled to Serbia but has now returned to Bosnia.

The warrants are already at the disposal of the international police force Interpol.

Dodik is a pro-Russian supporter of secession from Bosnia. He initiated a law banning the state judiciary and police from operating in the Serbian region, but Bosniaʼs constitutional court temporarily suspended it.

Contrary to a domestic arrest warrant, Dodik crossed the border into neighboring Serbia earlier this week and traveled to Israel on Thursday for a conference on anti-Semitism.

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier sentenced Milorad Dodik to a year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity for disobeying an international peacekeeper in the Balkan country.

