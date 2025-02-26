Republika Srpska President Dodik sentenced to one year in prison

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina has convicted Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik of disobeying a decision by an international official overseeing peace in the Balkan country.

This is reported by the newspaper Dnevni Avaz.

Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity. The decision has not yet entered into force and can be appealed.

Along with Dodik Miloš Lukić, the director of the countryʼs main state-run publication, the Official Gazette, was involved in this case. He was acquitted.

Dodik was accused in 2023 of signing laws that suspended the decisions of the Constitutional Court and international peace envoy Christian Schmidt.

