Bosnia orders arrest of Republika Srpska leadership

The Prosecutorʼs Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an arrest warrant for the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, and Parliament Speaker Nenad Stevandić.

This is reported by Radio Free Europe.

The politicians are accused of committing a criminal offense, namely “violating the constitutional order”. The order was issued on the day the National Assembly of Republika Srpska was to discuss a draft Constitution, according to which the autonomy’s authorities wanted to define it as a state of the Serbian people, grant it the right to self-determination, and create its own army.

This is contrary to the constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, of which Republika Srpska is a part. According to the Bosnian Code of Criminal Procedure, if a person refuses to appear in court on his own, an order for his forced delivery can be issued.

On March 12, the deputies of the Republika Srpska are also to discuss the creation of a special court and prosecutorʼs office. According to Radio Slobodna Evropa, the adoption of the draft Constitution of the autonomy is another separatist step by its authorities. On the eve, laws came into force that prohibit the work of judicial and investigative bodies of Bosnia on the territory of the entity.

A court in Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier sentenced Milorad Dodik to a year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity for disobeying an international peacekeeper in the Balkan country.

