The Air Defense Forces shot down 42 drones, another 26 UAV simulators failed to reach their targets

On the night of March 27, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 86 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 42 Shahed attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the south, north, and center of the country.

Another 26 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions were affected by the Russian attack. In particular, 11 people were injured in the Kharkiv region, including a 14-year-old girl.

