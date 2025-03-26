JD Vance to join US delegation in Greenland, but visit will be shorter

The US Vice President JD Vance will visit Greenland with his wife Usha, but the visit has been cut short to one day.

This is reported by the BBC.

Usha Vance was previously scheduled to spend several days on the island, visiting the capital Nuuk and watching traditional dog sled races. On Tuesday, the White House announced that the couple would visit Greenland together, with the event limited to a visit to the American space base Pitufik on the northwest coast.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lukke Rasmussen welcomed the decision, adding that the country had "no objection" to US representatives visiting its own base.

The new schedule is likely to reduce the risk of the vice president and his wife being met with protests by local residents. Hundreds of people have rallied against the US in recent weeks, some holding signs that read: "Respect international agreements" and "Yankees, go home."

On the morning of March 26, Greenlandic media reported that several armored vehicles that had arrived on the island in preparation for Usha Vanceʼs visit were being loaded back onto a US military aircraft.

The vice president called the purpose of the trip to the military base “a check on the security of the island”. He said that the administration of President Donald Trump wants to “restore security to the people of Greenland”, and that Washington and Denmark have ignored it “for too long”.

"Many countries have threatened Greenland, threatened to use its territory and waterways to threaten the United States, Canada and, of course, the people of Greenland," said JD Vance.

Earlier, Reuters and the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq wrote that the islandʼs authorities criticized the upcoming visit — against the backdrop of President Donald Trumpʼs statements about buying this land, politicians consider it a provocation.

