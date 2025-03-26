SBU declared the suspicion to Russian propagandist Solovyov — he called for genocide of Ukrainians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported in absentia suspicion to Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. He is popularizing the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, justifying war crimes by Russian military personnel, and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Solovyov is part of Russian leader Putinʼs media circle and is one of the Kremlinʼs main mouthpieces. On Russian television, he has repeatedly called for a strike on Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons and encouraged the complete capture of four regions in southern and eastern Ukraine.

He regularly repeats similar narratives in his authorial programs on the “Rossiya-1” TV channel, the project of the same name on “Moscow Radio”, and on his Telegram channel.

In addition, during 2024-2025, Solovyov repeatedly called for the destruction of civilian infrastructure and Ukrainian civilians, including through Russian air attacks.

So now in Ukraine he is suspected of five articles at once — genocide, encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, undermining the state order, and propaganda of war.

Solovyov now lives in Russia, so SBU is taking steps to bring him to justice.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.