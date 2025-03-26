Russia launched 117 drones over Ukraine. How the air defense worked

On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone simulators. Ukrainian air defense shot down 56 enemy UAVs and lost another 48 drone simulators in location without any negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russian Federation launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense operated in the south, north, east, and center of the country.

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the Russian night attack.

