Politico: Trumpʼs National Security Advisorʼs future in doubt — he accidentally added the Atlantic editor-in-chief to secret chat

The White House is in a heated debate over whether National Security Advisor Mike Waltz should be fired after he accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, to a secret chat discussing strikes on Yemenʼs Houthis.

This was reported by Politico, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump will make a final decision on whether to fire Waltz in the next few days, once he receives a report on the incident.

White House officials are talking a lot about what happens next for Waltz. And half of them say he shouldnʼt stay in office. Some of them say Waltz should resign to prevent the president from being put in a "bad position".

"It was reckless to have that conversation on Signal. As a national security adviser, he couldnʼt be that reckless," one official added.

A person close to the White House was even more blunt: "Everyone in the White House can agree on one thing: Mike Waltz is a fucking idiot."

However, another Politico source noted that Trump has discussed the situation with Waltz, and the latter has support for now.

"As President Trump has said, the attacks on the Houthis have been very successful and effective. President Trump continues to have great confidence in his national security team, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz," White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said.

In general, Waltzʼs future largely depends on Trumpʼs personal attitude.

The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was added to a secret chat on the Signal messenger. There were only 18 people in the chat, including accounts writing on behalf of the Vice President JD Vance, the Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Trump adviser Steve Witkoff, and others. There, senior officials discussed an upcoming attack on the Houthis in Yemen. Among the messages were information about the targets, the weapons the US would use, and the sequence of attacks. Shortly after, direct attacks on Yemen took place.

The US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied that the chat with The Atlantic editor-in-chief discussed strikes on Yemen. However, Goldberg has screenshots that prove otherwise.

