Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 139 drones. Hereʼs how the air defenses worked

On the night of March 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 139 Shahed strike drones and various types of drone simulators. Ukrainian air defense shot down 78 Russian drones, and another 34 UAV simulators did not reach their targets — they were lost in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched air targets from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air defense operated in the south, north, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions were affected by the enemy attack.

Drone debris fell on a hangar of a company in Myrhorod district in Poltava region. Two of its employees were injured. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. A man and a woman were injured due to Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia district.

The Russians massively attacked Izyum with drone strikes — 14 drone strikes were recorded in the Kharkiv region. Civilian infrastructure was on fire. 2 civilian non-residential buildings, a workshop, 2 cars, 2 trucks and a semi-trailer, and railway contact lines were damaged.

Warehouses were burning in two districts due to debris from Russian drones in the Kyiv region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.