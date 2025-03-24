Kidʼs death at dentistʼs in Kyiv: clinic suspends anesthesiologist

The Kyiv clinic where a seven-year-old boy died after receiving anesthesia at the dentist has launched an internal investigation and suspended the anesthesiologist.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The private clinic said they were cooperating with law enforcement and had provided them with all the necessary information. The doctor who administered the anesthesia was suspended from work.

"We are conducting our own internal investigation, we want to get objective conclusions from the investigation team and figure out this situation ourselves. This is a terrible tragic situation for the family. This is our first tragic story, we hope it is the last," said Anastasia, the clinicʼs communications officer.

She added that the clinic has resuscitation equipment and appropriate medications, as it is a full-fledged surgical inpatient department.

"Investigative actions are currently underway. There are restrictions on medical confidentiality and the secrecy of the investigation," said a spokeswoman for the clinic.

The boyʼs death at the clinic became known on March 22. Preliminary, the childʼs heart stopped during anesthesia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.