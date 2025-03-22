A seven-year-old child died during a visit to the dentist in Kyiv

A seven-year-old boy died at a private dental clinic in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Previously, the childʼs heart stopped while under anesthesia. This happened during a visit to the dentist, law enforcement officials say. Emergency medical services doctors tried to resuscitate the boy for two hours, but they were unsuccessful.

The investigative and operational teams of the Svyatoshynsky Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Headquarters, a forensic expert, and employees of the Juvenile Police are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

