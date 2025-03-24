In Ukraine, ten militants who fought against Ukraine were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In August and December 2024, Ukrainian defenders captured militants during battles in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Novopavlivka directions.

The convicted are residents of temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions who voluntarily joined the Russian army. Three of them are residents of the Donetsk region who, as part of the 91st Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation, participated in the capture of the left-bank Kherson region. There, they set up firing positions and evacuated wounded Russian soldiers from the battlefield.

Later, these same militants stormed the villages of Mykilske and Novoukrainka, and during a fierce battle near Kurakhove, they were captured.

Another convicted person is a resident of Horlivka, who, as a rifleman in the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia, shelled positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the villages of Zaitseve and Dachne. Another militant was a member of the 88th Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and participated in the "meat" assaults near Pokrovsk, where he was later captured as the only survivor.

In addition, four more militants who tried to attack Ukrainian army positions near the villages of Zelenivka and Konstantinopol were sentenced. Another convict was a member of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia and fired a “Gradʼ multiple launch rocket system at Ukrainian army positions near Berestovoye.

The court found them guilty of treason and collaborationism.

