“Nova Post” opened another branch in the Netherlands

“Nova Post” has opened another branch in the Netherlands — in the city of Utrecht.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

Customers will be able to send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 100 kg at Overvliet, 2. The branch is open Monday — Friday from 9:00 to 20:00, and on Saturdays from 9:00 to 18:00.

Branch in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Delivery time from Ukraine to the Netherlands is from six days. More information about rates here.

“Nova Post” entered the Dutch market at the end of October 2024. Today, the European division of Nova Post already has branches in Spain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and the United Kingdom, among other countries. The company has already launched delivery between European countries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.