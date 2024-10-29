“Nova Post” appeared in the Netherlands

The company "Nova Post" entered the market of the Netherlands. This is already the 16th country where the postal service started working with courier delivery.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

Customers can order delivery from Ukraine to any address in the Netherlands or use a courier for delivery, as well as send parcels within the Netherlands and between European countries.

Shipments weighing up to 1 000 kg are available for both private customers and companies. And international shipments with a declared value of up to €45 are not subject to additional customs fees.

Delivery time from Ukraine — from four days, and within the Netherlands and to other European countries — from one day.

Delivery cost:

documents up to 1 kg — UAH 1 000;

parcels up to 2 kg — UAH 1 050;

parcels up to 10 kg — UAH 1 600;

parcels up to 30 kg — UAH 2 600;

parcels over 30 kg — 100 UAH for every 1 kg and 250 UAH for every 100 kg.

