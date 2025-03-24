China denies media reports about participation in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Media reports that China is discussing its participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine are "absolutely untrue".

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, Global Times reports.

The day before, on March 22, the WELT AM SONNTAG newspaper reported that China was considering joining a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Chinese diplomats in Brussels asked whether such a move was possible and desirable from Europeʼs perspective.

In addition to the fact that this information is not true, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Chinaʼs position on the "Ukrainian crisis remains consistent and unambiguous".

Chinaʼs position on the war in Ukraine

In February 2023, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a “peace plan” for resolving the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

The word “war” itself is not mentioned in the document — in the English version of the document, the authors use the words “conflict” and “Ukrainian crisis”. Beijing has repeatedly called on the parties to negotiate.

In April 2024, the US warned its allies that China had increased its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Beijing also provides the Kremlin with geospatial intelligence, as well as microelectronics and tank equipment.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Russia and condemned the sanctions imposed by the West against it due to its armed aggression. Chinaʼs total trade with Russia reached a record high after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine — $218 billion in 11 months of 2023.

