China is considering joining a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Chinese diplomats in Brussels have questioned whether such a move is possible and desirable from Europeʼs perspective.

This was reported by the WELT AM SONNTAG newspaper, citing EU diplomatic circles familiar with the matter.

Diplomatic circles in Brussels have said that Chinaʼs inclusion in the "coalition of the willing" could potentially help Russia reconsider its attitude towards peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. However, the situation remains "delicate".

There is currently no official confirmation of this information, nor any data on the conditions under which China is considering this.

Chinaʼs position on the war in Ukraine

In February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a “peace plan” for resolving the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine. The word “war” itself is not mentioned in the document — in the English version of the document, the authors use the words “conflict” and “Ukrainian crisis”. Beijing has repeatedly called on the parties to negotiate.

In April 2024, the US warned its allies that China had increased its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Beijing also provides the Kremlin with geospatial intelligence, as well as microelectronics and tank equipment.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Russia and condemned the sanctions imposed by the West against it due to its armed aggression. Chinaʼs total trade with Russia reached a record high after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine — $218 billion in 11 months of 2023.

