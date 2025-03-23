Ukraine liberated the village of Nadia in the Luhansk region

Ukrainian military personnel of the Third Army Corps have regained control over the village of Nadia, located on the border of Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by the press service of the unit.

In total, 3 km² were cleared of Russians. The capture of Nadia cost the Russians two months of effort and two destroyed mechanized regiments of the 20th Russian Army — the 752nd and 254th.

The village of Nadia on the maps.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Luhansk region has had the largest amount of territory occupied by the Russians. In July 2024, the head of the Luhansk region Artem Lysohor stated that Russian troops occupied 95% of the region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.