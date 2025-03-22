Russians shell Pokrovsk, killing two civilians. Investigation launched

Russian army soldiers shelled Pokrovsk on the afternoon of March 22. A man and a woman were killed.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

A 41-year-old man was killed on the street of one of the residential blocks. A 66-year-old woman who was near the house was also injured. Her injuries were incompatible with life — the victim died during evacuation from the scene.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the type of weapon used by the occupiers to attack the city. Under the procedural guidance of the Pokrovskaya District Prosecutorʼs Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings for a war crime.