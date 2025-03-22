Voice of America employees sue the US Agency for Global Media over funding cut

Voice of America (VOA) employees have filed a lawsuit against the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), claiming that the shutdown of the US government-funded media violates the right to freedom of speech and journalism guaranteed by the US Constitution.

This is stated in a statement by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international organization that fights for press freedom and the protection of journalists around the world. It opposes censorship and helps journalists who are at risk because of their work.

Reporters Without Borders, along with the VOA staff, has filed a lawsuit against USAGM, the federal agency that oversees Voice of America. The lawsuit also targets the agencyʼs senior adviser Kari Lake and acting director general Victor Morales.

They demand that the liquidation of Voice of America be immediately stopped and that employees be returned to work.

“Authoritarian regimes like the Kremlin and the Chinese Communist Party are loudly cheering the death of Voice of America. It is clear that Donald Trump’s actions will contribute to a harsher crackdown on journalists and press freedom, putting the staff, correspondents, volunteers and supporters of Voice of America and Radio Liberty, as well as their supporters, at greater risk,” said the director of Reporters Without Borders Clayton Weimers.

What preceded

On March 14, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the activities of seven government agencies, including USAGM. It is in charge of foreign broadcasting and oversees, among others, the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. This was followed by an announcement that the US Congress approved a grant that finances the activities of these media outlets.