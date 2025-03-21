The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and once again reduced the bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has extended the preventive measure for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and social expert commission (MSEC) Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illicit enrichment.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

She will remain under arrest for at least another 60 days, i.e. until May 18, 2025 inclusive.

In addition, Krupaʼs bail was reduced from 260 million hryvnias to 230 million. If bail is posted, she will be able to leave the pre-trial detention center, but she will be required to appear at every request to the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, and court, as well as not to leave Khmelnytskyi and surrender her international passport.

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.