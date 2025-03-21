Russia launched over 200 drones over Ukraine. Hereʼs how the air defense worked

On the night of March 21, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 214 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 144 drones, another 81 did not reach the target — they were lost in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the south, north, and center of the country.

The Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack on the night of March 21.

Three teenagers were injured in Odesa — they received the necessary medical care. Due to the enemy attack on the outskirts of Odesa, large-scale fires broke out in a shopping center, shops, and a high-rise building. Cars were also damaged.

The consequences were eliminated by more than 70 rescuers with 22 units of fire equipment, as well as 5 volunteers with one unit of equipment.

The attack damaged 13 private and 11 summer houses, 3 outbuildings, 12 cars, and 2 tractors in the Sumy region.

A warehouse of one of the regional enterprises was damaged. A fire broke out, but it was extinguished in the Khmelnytskyi region. Six drones were shot down over the region.

Houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged due to an attack by Russian drones in the Kyiv region.

