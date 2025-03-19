Switzerland doubles support for Ukraineʼs reconstruction to 100 million francs

Switzerland will increase to 100 million francs (4.7 billion hryvnias) the total amount of financing for recovery and reconstruction projects from Swiss companies operating in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The relevant decision was made by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

This funding is part of Switzerland’s support initiative for Ukraine for 2025-2028 with a total budget of 1.5 billion Swiss francs (over 70 billion hryvnias). This is the first phase of a long-term 12-year support totaling 5 billion francs (236 billion hryvnias).

Due to the expansion of the program, the deadline for submitting applications for participation in the project competition has been extended until March 31, 2025. Companies that have already submitted documents may make changes to their proposals.

The competition is open to Swiss companies that have a legal entity in Ukraine and can make a significant contribution to the reconstruction and creation of added value for the Ukrainian economy.

In mid-February, the Swiss Federal Council approved a support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028 and allocated $1.6 billion for it.

