Switzerland approved a three-year support program for Ukraine and allocated $1.6 billion for it

The Swiss Federal Council approved a support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028 and allocated $1.6 billion for this purpose.

This is part of a 12-year process of recovery, reform and sustainable development in Ukraine with the assistance of Switzerland — a total of 5 billion francs (approximately $5.404 billion) are planned to be spent on this. The assistance will include humanitarian support, reforms, reconstruction and peacebuilding. It will be provided at different times and in different regions.

The initial program until 2028 has three main directions:

. This includes assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, reconstruction of urban infrastructure and facilities destroyed by the war, especially in frontline regions. Public services . Here, Switzerland wants to help Ukraine improve its healthcare, education and social systems, develop energy, water and transport. The main goal of this area is to support the Ukrainian authorities in providing quality public services, "free from discrimination and corruption".

. Here, Switzerland wants to help Ukraine improve its healthcare, education and social systems, develop energy, water and transport. The main goal of this area is to support the Ukrainian authorities in providing quality public services, "free from discrimination and corruption". Civilian protection and peace: Switzerland will support humanitarian demining, the search for missing citizens and the documentation of war crimes.

Switzerland will implement this program through cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, businesses, and international organizations. Part of the funds (approximately $540.4 million) will be used in partnership with Swiss companies.

They also plan to change laws to bring the reconstruction process into line with international standards. To this end, on January 29, the Swiss government agreed to negotiate an interim agreement with Ukraine, which is currently being discussed in parliamentary foreign policy committees.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Switzerland has supported Ukraine in four areas: humanitarian aid, reforms, diplomacy, and reconstruction.

